Dominican Republic: Gastronomic capital of the Caribbean

Santo Domingo. - The Dominican Republic was on Monday proclaimed the Caribbean's capital of the gastronomic culture, by the Dominican Academy of Gastronomy.
The Presidency's Website said the announcement was made during a National Palace press conference, after resident Danilo Medina met with members of the Ibero-American Academy of Gastronomy and the Royal Spanish Academy of Gastronomy.
A letter addressed to Medina designates the country as the "ideal platform to market its brand-country during events staged to promote the local gastronomy and national products."
Among the achievement's aspects figure stimuli for economic growth and creates a scenario to expose the world to Dominican gastronomy.
"Finally we want to acknowledge that we are grateful for the support you have given us," said spokesman Enrique De Marchena in the press conference.
This is the same principle as Dominican resorts advertising and proclaiming themselves as four and five star.
"Gastronomic capital of the Caribbean" ha ! It is nothing more than fluff to to fill media space and time to divert the public's attention away from serious issues confronting the country.
So they say!!!
Just ask its own population and see their response.........
Sounds like a good excuse for a free holiday.
The plantain will finally have its day!