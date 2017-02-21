Dominican Republic: Gastronomic capital of the Caribbean

Santo Domingo. - The Dominican Republic was on Monday proclaimed the Caribbean's capital of the gastronomic culture, by the Dominican Academy of Gastronomy.

The Presidency's Website said the announcement was made during a National Palace press conference, after resident Danilo Medina met with members of the Ibero-American Academy of Gastronomy and the Royal Spanish Academy of Gastronomy.

A letter addressed to Medina designates the country as the "ideal platform to market its brand-country during events staged to promote the local gastronomy and national products."

Among the achievement's aspects figure stimuli for economic growth and creates a scenario to expose the world to Dominican gastronomy.

"Finally we want to acknowledge that we are grateful for the support you have given us," said spokesman Enrique De Marchena in the press conference.