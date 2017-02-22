Santiago.- Environment minister Francisco Dominguez on Wednesday called Valle Nuevo National Park non-negotiable and reiterated that agriculture is banned in that area.

He said there'll be talks with farmers who still occupy much of the areas that are being recovered, but not based onre-planting there. "Valle Nuevo is vital for the country, since seven out of 10 Dominicans are supplied by the waters that are born in its basins and the deterioration cannot continue there."

After attending the reopening of a local park with municipal authorities, Dominguez said he's willing to talk with Valle Nuevo farmers, but stressed that the lands won't be replanted and will not allow area's water sources continued destruction. "We reiterate that our position is firm in that regard."

Yaque del Norte river

The official said its recovery is of great interest for president Danilo Medina and announced the "Yaque del Norte Work Table" to identify the main actions to be implemented in the short, medium and long term for. "We'll be informing the country about the tasks that will be carried out by that table's member entities in the coming days, where the private sector also participates."